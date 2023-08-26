Castrol onboards Rohit Talwar as VP & Head - Marketing

Castrol India, manufacturer of automotive and industrial lubricants has appointed Rohit Talwar as vice president and head of marketing.
Talwar, whose role will be effective beginning from November 1, succeeds Jaya Jamrani who is taking a one year sabbatical. In his role, the mandate of Talwar will include steering Castrol’s comprehensive marketing strategies. This is in order to deliver growth and value for their customers and shareholders.
Talwar started his career as an assistant manager at Navneet Education, and began his career at Castrol in 2005. Since 2019, he has been the marketing director looking after the Vietnam region.