Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

Subhankar Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 1:30 PM
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced that Subhankar Sen has taken over as director (marketing) of the company.

As business head – retail (West), Sen led a major overhaul of BPCL’s retail operations across fuel stations. Under his leadership, BPCL introduced new-age formats and enhanced customer engagement through digital-first initiatives.

In the lubricants business, Sen played a key role in expanding the MAK Lubricants brand across India and overseas markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Africa. He steered the business through a strategic indigenisation initiative aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

As part of the core strategy team, Sen contributed to the development and execution of several flagship brands and customer-focused platforms, including Pure for Sure, Speed, PetroBonus, SmartFleet, BPCL-SBI Card, In&Out Stores, and UFill.

As oil industry coordinator, Sen played a significant role in advancing the Government of India’s clean mobility agenda. He was instrumental in the rollout of Doorstep Diesel Delivery and led BPCL’s eDrive initiative focused on building EV Fast Charging Corridors across the country, aimed at supporting the electric vehicle ecosystem.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 1:30 PM

