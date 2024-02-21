Cosmos Maya’s Megha Tata moves on

Megha Tata, who served as chief executive officer at Cosmos Maya, animation production studio, has stepped down from her position.
Tata confirmed the news to Storyboard18 stating that February would be her last working month.
She started her career with Sunday Mail as marketing executive and went on to work across Star India, Turner International India, HBO India, BTVI and Discovery Communications India.
At HBO India, Tata was responsible for introducing and developing various initiatives to enhance the company’s offerings in India and its subcontinent, including providing strategic direction and managing partner relationships.