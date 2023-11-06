comScore

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Google, HDFC Bank, Revolt Motors and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 7:43 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Ravi Santhanam, Lindsay Pattison, Shivani Behl and Anadi Sharma)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shekar Khosla

Previous: Chief commercial officer, Kellogg Company

Present: Vice president - marketing, Google

Google has appointed Shekar Khosla in a new role. He has worked at Unilever too.

Ravi Santhanam

Previous: Chief marketing officer, head - corporate communications, head - liability products and managed programs

Present: Group head, CMO, head-direct to consumer business

HDFC Bank has elevated Ravi Santhanam in a new role. He has worked across Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Powergen, Reliance Communications and Vodafone.

Lindsay Pattison

Present: Global chief people officer, WPP

WPP has appointed Lindsay Pattison as global chief people officer. Her responsibility will be for the company’s people strategy and operations.

Pattison has worked across Team Y&R, Sony Ericsson, PHD Media, Maxus Global and GroupM.

Anadi Sharma

Previous: Director - strategy and expansion, CarDekho

Present: General manager - marketing, Revolt Motors

Anadi Sharma has joined Revolt Motors. He has been a part of companies like Infosys, AdGlobal360, iris worldwide, Leo Burnett, SapientRazorfish, Toaster, Huawei, RepIndia, ByteDance and Twitter.

Shivani Behl

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pureplay Skin Sciences

Present: CMO, Foxtale

Skincare brand Foxtale has appointed Shivani Behl as CMO. She has worked across Tata Motor, Reebok India Company, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands, Lakme Lever and Shoppers Stop.

Parthiv Majmudar

Previous: Vice president - marketing, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company

Present: Vice president - operations, delivery and client engagement, Puretech Digital

Puretech Digital has appointed Parthiv Majmudar in a new role. He has worked across Epicenter Technologies, TCS e-Serve International, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Birla Sun Life Insurance and BankBazaar India.

Anupam Chauhan

Previous: Vice president - growth, Digitas India

Present: Senior vice president - account management, BBH India

BBH has brought Anupam Chauhan on board. He has worked across Pulse Foods India, Ogilvy & Mather, BBDO, Junxion Strategy, Havas, Y&R Thailand and McCann Worldgroup.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Nov 6, 2023 7:43 AM

