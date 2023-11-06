CXO Moves: Exec movements at Google, HDFC Bank, Revolt Motors and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Shekar Khosla
Previous: Chief commercial officer, Kellogg Company
Present: Vice president - marketing, Google
Google has appointed Shekar Khosla in a new role. He has worked at Unilever too.
Ravi Santhanam
Previous: Chief marketing officer, head - corporate communications, head - liability products and managed programs
Present: Group head, CMO, head-direct to consumer business
HDFC Bank has elevated Ravi Santhanam in a new role. He has worked across Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Powergen, Reliance Communications and Vodafone.
Lindsay Pattison
Present: Global chief people officer, WPP
WPP has appointed Lindsay Pattison as global chief people officer. Her responsibility will be for the company’s people strategy and operations.
Pattison has worked across Team Y&R, Sony Ericsson, PHD Media, Maxus Global and GroupM.
Anadi Sharma
Previous: Director - strategy and expansion, CarDekho
Present: General manager - marketing, Revolt Motors
Anadi Sharma has joined Revolt Motors. He has been a part of companies like Infosys, AdGlobal360, iris worldwide, Leo Burnett, SapientRazorfish, Toaster, Huawei, RepIndia, ByteDance and Twitter.
Shivani Behl
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pureplay Skin Sciences
Present: CMO, Foxtale
Skincare brand Foxtale has appointed Shivani Behl as CMO. She has worked across Tata Motor, Reebok India Company, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands, Lakme Lever and Shoppers Stop.
Parthiv Majmudar
Previous: Vice president - marketing, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company
Present: Vice president - operations, delivery and client engagement, Puretech Digital
Puretech Digital has appointed Parthiv Majmudar in a new role. He has worked across Epicenter Technologies, TCS e-Serve International, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Birla Sun Life Insurance and BankBazaar India.
Anupam Chauhan
Previous: Vice president - growth, Digitas India
Present: Senior vice president - account management, BBH India
BBH has brought Anupam Chauhan on board. He has worked across Pulse Foods India, Ogilvy & Mather, BBDO, Junxion Strategy, Havas, Y&R Thailand and McCann Worldgroup.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy