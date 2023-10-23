CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wavemaker, Jio Studios, Meesho, Bharti Airtel and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Vidyadhar Kale

Previous: Global client partner, Meta

Present: Executive director - client leadership, APAC, Wavemaker

Wavemaker has appointed Vidyadhar Kale in a new role. He has worked across Madison, Ogilvy, MindShare, MediaCom, Starcom Worldwide, Maxus and Facebook.'

Aditya Kanthy

Present: Chief executive officer, Omnicom Advertising Services Group

Aditya Kanthy has been onboarded as the chief executive officer of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy, who is the current CEO of DDB Mudra Group, his mandate will be to oversee the creative agency group.

Prerna Jha

Previous: Associate director - marketing, Zee5

Present: General manager - marketing, Jio Studios

Jio Studios has roped in Prerna Jha in a new role. She has worked across Britannia Industries, ICICI Lombard, IMRB International etc.

Shashwat Sharma

Previous: Director - consumer business, chief operating officer - DTH, Bharti Airtel

Present: CEO, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has elevated Shashwat Sharma in a new role. He has also worked at Hindustan Unilever.

Shivani Singh Deo

Previous: Manager- Marketing and Communications, Virgin Atlantic, India, Virgin Atlantic

Present: Country manager - India, Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has promoted Shivani Singh Deo in a new role. She has worked across Wizcraft International Entertainment, BMK Hospitality and Victorinox India.

Utkrishta Kumar

Previous: Chief experience officer (CXO) - business, Meesho

Utkrishta Kumar will be stepping down from his position in January to set up his own fintech company. Megha Agarwal, who is currently CXO - growth, will step into his shoes.

He has worked across Hopscotch, and Paytm Mall.

Rahul Kumar Srivastava

Previous: Managing director, Lactalis India

Present: Chief operating officer, Parag Milk Foods

Parag Milk Foods has appointed Rahul Kumar Srivastava in a new role. He held the position of managing director at Amul for more than a decade.