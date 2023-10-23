CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wavemaker, Jio Studios, Meesho, Bharti Airtel and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Vidyadhar Kale
Previous: Global client partner, Meta
Present: Executive director - client leadership, APAC, Wavemaker
Wavemaker has appointed Vidyadhar Kale in a new role. He has worked across Madison, Ogilvy, MindShare, MediaCom, Starcom Worldwide, Maxus and Facebook.'
Aditya Kanthy
Present: Chief executive officer, Omnicom Advertising Services Group
Aditya Kanthy has been onboarded as the chief executive officer of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy, who is the current CEO of DDB Mudra Group, his mandate will be to oversee the creative agency group.
Prerna Jha
Previous: Associate director - marketing, Zee5
Present: General manager - marketing, Jio Studios
Jio Studios has roped in Prerna Jha in a new role. She has worked across Britannia Industries, ICICI Lombard, IMRB International etc.
Shashwat Sharma
Previous: Director - consumer business, chief operating officer - DTH, Bharti Airtel
Present: CEO, Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel has elevated Shashwat Sharma in a new role. He has also worked at Hindustan Unilever.
Shivani Singh Deo
Previous: Manager- Marketing and Communications, Virgin Atlantic, India, Virgin Atlantic
Present: Country manager - India, Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic has promoted Shivani Singh Deo in a new role. She has worked across Wizcraft International Entertainment, BMK Hospitality and Victorinox India.
Utkrishta Kumar
Previous: Chief experience officer (CXO) - business, Meesho
Utkrishta Kumar will be stepping down from his position in January to set up his own fintech company. Megha Agarwal, who is currently CXO - growth, will step into his shoes.
He has worked across Hopscotch, and Paytm Mall.
Rahul Kumar Srivastava
Previous: Managing director, Lactalis India
Present: Chief operating officer, Parag Milk Foods
Parag Milk Foods has appointed Rahul Kumar Srivastava in a new role. He held the position of managing director at Amul for more than a decade.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy