Deccan Herald’s Shanth Kumar is PTI chairman, Praveen Someshwar of HT is vice-chairman

K.N. Shanth Kumar, who is the director at The Printers Mysore has been elected as the chairman at the Press Trust of India (PTI). He replaced Aveek Sarkar who held the position for two consecutive years.
Praveen Someshwar, who is the managing director and chief executive officer of HT Media and has been elected as the vice-chairman.
Kumar started his career at The Printers Mysore in 1983. The Printers Mysore publishes Deccan Herald, Kannada daily Prajavani, followed by newspapers Sudha and Mayura.
Someshwar began his career at KPMG, and worked across ICI Paints and PepsiCo.