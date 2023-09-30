comScore

Brand Makers

Deccan Herald’s Shanth Kumar is PTI chairman, Praveen Someshwar of HT is vice-chairman

Shanth Kumar replaces Aveek Sarkar, who served as Chairman of PTI for two consecutive terms

By  Storyboard18Sep 30, 2023 10:57 AM
Deccan Herald’s Shanth Kumar is PTI chairman, Praveen Someshwar of HT is vice-chairman
KN Shanth Kumar started his career at The Printers Mysore in 1983. The Printers Mysore publishes Deccan Herald, Kannada daily Prajavani, followed by newspapers Sudha and Mayura. Praveen Someshwar began his career at KPMG, and worked across ICI Paints and PepsiCo.(From left to right: KN Shanth Kumar and Praveen Someshwar)

K.N. Shanth Kumar, who is the director at The Printers Mysore has been elected as the chairman at the Press Trust of India (PTI). He replaced Aveek Sarkar who held the position for two consecutive years.

Praveen Someshwar, who is the managing director and chief executive officer of HT Media and has been elected as the vice-chairman.

Kumar started his career at The Printers Mysore in 1983. The Printers Mysore publishes Deccan Herald, Kannada daily Prajavani, followed by newspapers Sudha and Mayura.

Someshwar began his career at KPMG, and worked across ICI Paints and PepsiCo.


Tags
First Published on Sep 30, 2023 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri to exit cash-strapped startup

Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri to exit cash-strapped startup

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Ogilvy, Deloitte, Tips, JSW Sports and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Ogilvy, Deloitte, Tips, JSW Sports and more

Brand Makers

Honasa Consumer’s Anuja Mishra: When you go to work like you're going to school, it paves the way to enlightenment

Honasa Consumer’s Anuja Mishra: When you go to work like you're going to school, it paves the way to enlightenment

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Dear Digital, We Need to Talk by Dr. Kristy Goodwin

Bookstrapping: Dear Digital, We Need to Talk by Dr. Kristy Goodwin

Brand Makers

Duroflex’s Smita Murarka joins Deloitte as director

Duroflex’s Smita Murarka joins Deloitte as director

Brand Makers

Marico’s MD Saugata Gupta named ASCI chairman

Marico’s MD Saugata Gupta named ASCI chairman

Brand Makers

JSW Group elevates Divyanshu Singh as chief operating officer of JSW Sports

JSW Group elevates Divyanshu Singh as chief operating officer of JSW Sports