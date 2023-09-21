Dentsu's Posterscope appoints Pallavi Patil ad vice president - strategy

Posterscope, the OOH specialist agency from dentsu India, has appointed Pallavi Patil as vice president - strategy. In her new role, Patil will focus on delivering a fresh perspective to the agency’s strategic expertise combined with a blend of innovation to clients in the OOH space. She will report to Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director, Posterscope India.

Furthermore, Patil will align with Posterscope’s global vision addressing complicated issues with simple strategic human-centric solutions. She will oversee clients nationally and empower strategy across out-of-home, retail, activation, and rural marketing verticals.

With a career spanning over 18 years, she has worked with Kinetic Worldwide (GroupM), TNS (Kantar), Nielsen, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Force Motors. Prior to joining dentsu, Pallavi was leading strategy as AVP with Madison OOH. Over the years, she has carved expertise in marketing, research, and media strategy. Some of the known OOH campaigns that Pallavi has worked on have been recognized and won accolades across forums for media strategy, media planning, multimedia synergy, and integration.

Commenting on Patil's appointment, Vilatra said, “We are thrilled to have Pallavi as part of the Posterscope family. With her wealth of experience and knowledge, I am confident she will bring a lot of value with fresh insights and ideas. I would like to welcome her onboard and am certain she will be instrumental to further scale our growth momentum.”