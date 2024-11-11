            
      DICV appoints Michael Moebius as President and Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer

      By  Storyboard18Nov 11, 2024 2:21 PM
      Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has announced the appointment of Michael Moebius as the President and Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer. Michael will succeed Muthu Maruthachalam C in this role, bringing with him over 30 years of global experience across the passenger and commercial vehicle industry.

      As per the company, the appointment is effective November 1, 2024.

      Prior to this, Michael was the Head of Quality Management at Daimler Truck Asia (DTA) in Japan, where he led quality initiatives for Mitsubishi Fuso, DICV, PABCO and key CKD assembly locations globally. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in enhancing product quality, reducing warranty costs and driving innovative initiatives such as ‘Proactive Sensing’, an advanced big data solution for early failure detection.

      Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "We are happy to welcome Michael back to DICV at such a transformative time for our company. His profound understanding of our operations, coupled with his vast international experience, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Procurement & Supply Chain Management. Michael’s proven expertise in driving quality, innovation and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. I am confident that under his leadership, we will build a more agile, efficient and competitive supply chain positioning DICV to meet the evolving demands of the market with greater resilience and agility."

      Having started his career with Daimler in 1990, Michael has held various roles across Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses, gaining valuable international experience in Brazil, Vietnam, Iran, India, and Japan. From 2010 to 2016, he was a key player at DICV, establishing global quality standards and driving product and process excellence.

      “I am deeply honoured to rejoin DICV, a company that has significantly shaped my professional journey. Over the years, DICV has built a strong reputation for excellence in innovation, quality and operational efficiency, and I am looking forward to elevating procurement and supply chain strategies, leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening supplier partnerships and ensuring cost-effectiveness. I am excited to contribute to this new chapter of the Company’s journey by enhancing resilience, fostering innovation and supporting the Company’s long-term vision,” Michael Moebius, President and Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, added.


