Disney Star’s Venke Sharma quits; Sharma was exec director consumer strategy, innovation

Venke Sharma, who led Disney Star as executive director - consumer strategy and innovation, has moved on from the company. Sharma started at the media and entertainment firm eleven years ago with a mandate to build and nurture the Digital Marketing and CRM capability across Star India Network. Over the years, his role evolved, encompassing a wide range of responsibilities in Consumer Strategy and Innovation. Among the numerous digital marketing campaigns executed early on were 'Satyamev Jayate' for Star Plus, IPL, PKL launch campaigns and the iconic Mauka Mauka for Star Sports.

Sharma said, "Scaling the CRM practice to handle a phenomenal volume of consumer responses across all channel brands and Disney+ Hotstar is a satisfying accomplishment, as is the successful adoption of our transformative Ad Sales CRM tool 'Hive.' However, the defining moments of my tenure were the establishment of 'The Distillery,' our data-driven analytics nerve center, and its subsequent transformation into a global insights hub collaborating with various Disney teams worldwide. Its evolution into a Consumer Strategy and Innovation practice has empowered multiple facets of the Disney Star business in India, making this a rewarding journey."