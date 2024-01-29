Disney+ Hotstar's Sidharth Shakdher joins Ola as global chief business officer

Former Disney+ Hotstar EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Sidharth Shakdher has been appointed by ANI Technologies (Ola Mobility) as the global Chief Business Officer, as per industry reports.
Shakdher will manage Ola's revenue, growth, and marketing efforts in India and international markets for established mobility businesses and new businesses like e-commerce, the reports further stated. Verticals including growth, marketing, and new initiative functions across Ola globally will report to him.
Before Ola, Shakdher was part of the founding leadership team of Disney+ Hotstar and pversaw the platform's marketing, international growth, and D2C business.
Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Shakdher was the head of marketing and growth at Amazon in Seattle.
Shakdher also worked as the category marketing head of Reckitt Benckiser, and has launched and established Dettol in the US personal care segment.