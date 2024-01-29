comScore

Brand Makers

Disney+ Hotstar's Sidharth Shakdher joins Ola as global chief business officer

Sidharth Shakdher will manage Ola's revenue, growth, and marketing efforts in India and international markets for established mobility businesses.

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2024 1:35 PM
Disney+ Hotstar's Sidharth Shakdher joins Ola as global chief business officer
Shakdher also worked as the category marketing head of Reckitt Benckiser, and has launched and established Dettol in the US personal care segment.

Former Disney+ Hotstar EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Sidharth Shakdher has been appointed by ANI Technologies (Ola Mobility) as the global Chief Business Officer, as per industry reports.

Shakdher will manage Ola's revenue, growth, and marketing efforts in India and international markets for established mobility businesses and new businesses like e-commerce, the reports further stated. Verticals including growth, marketing, and new initiative functions across Ola globally will report to him.

Before Ola, Shakdher was part of the founding leadership team of Disney+ Hotstar and pversaw the platform's marketing, international growth, and D2C business.

Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Shakdher was the head of marketing and growth at Amazon in Seattle.

Shakdher also worked as the category marketing head of Reckitt Benckiser, and has launched and established Dettol in the US personal care segment.


Tags
First Published on Jan 29, 2024 1:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president

Brand Makers

Nidhee Kekre moves on from WPP

Nidhee Kekre moves on from WPP

Brand Makers

Hemant Bakshi and Sandeep Kohli: Two Unilever execs return to take up CEO roles in India

Hemant Bakshi and Sandeep Kohli: Two Unilever execs return to take up CEO roles in India

Brand Makers

IKEA continues to build on accessibility and affordability: Susanne Pulverer, IKEA India CEO

IKEA continues to build on accessibility and affordability: Susanne Pulverer, IKEA India CEO

Brand Makers

Unilever Indonesia's Sandeep Kohli returns to join Aditya Birla's Novel Jewels as CEO

Unilever Indonesia's Sandeep Kohli returns to join Aditya Birla's Novel Jewels as CEO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Red Bull, Unilever, Flipkart, DDB Mudra Group and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Red Bull, Unilever, Flipkart, DDB Mudra Group and more

Brand Makers

Swiggy’s Sidharth Satpathy joins Red Bull as national sales director

Swiggy’s Sidharth Satpathy joins Red Bull as national sales director