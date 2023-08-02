comScore

Emami Agrotech’s Debabrata Mukherjee to join Bata Bangladesh as MD and CEO

Debabrata Mukherjee led Emami Agrotech previously as chief marketing and strategy officer.

Aug 2, 2023
Debabrata Mukherjee started his career at Hindustan Lever as area sales manager. Then, he began his journey at Coca-Cola India as sales manager.

The Bangladesh branch of Bata Shoes has brought Debabrata Mukherjee on board as managing director and chief executive officer. Mukherjee was previously heading Emami Agrotech as chief marketing and strategy officer.

With a diverse set of experience in marketing and sales operations, his skill ranges across effective sales and marketing communications, business partnership development, team building and mentoring.

Mukherjee started his career at Hindustan Lever as area sales manager. Then, he began his journey at Coca-Cola India as sales manager. During his stint at the multinational company, he held diverse roles and apart from being responsible for the Indian and South West Asian regions, he also spearheaded the Korean region as the marketing director.

Then, he moved to Hindustan Times as executive director.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Presidency College, and a masters in business administration specialising in marketing management from the University of Kolkata.


