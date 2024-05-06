            

      Google backed Adda247 appoints Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin as CEO of of skilling and higher education business

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 4:47 PM
      Google backed Adda247 appoints Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin as CEO of of skilling and higher education business
      Adda247, an online test prep company backed by Google and other investors, has appointed Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin as the CEO of its skilling and higher education business. With nearly 25 years of professional experience and leadership roles at NIIT, Manipal Global Education Services, and Wipro, Bimaljeet is set to drive the company's expansion and growth in skilling, upskilling, and higher education.

      Adda247 supports over 40 million monthly active users in preparing for a variety of exams, including those for public sector and state/central government jobs as well as university and college entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET. The platform offers online courses for more than 500 exams in over 12 Indian languages.

      Bimaljeet Bhasin's role at Adda247 involves transforming the company from a test prep organization into an integrated education, skilling, and career provider. He aims to collaborate with education providers and enterprises across different sectors to launch employment-focused education and skilling offerings, ultimately building high-quality talent for enterprises.

      In response to his appointment, Bimaljeet expressed his enthusiasm for leading the charge at Adda247 and expanding the company's offerings. He plans to introduce innovative education and skilling initiatives that cater to the diverse needs of learners and industries.

      Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO of Adda247, highlighted Bimaljeet's extensive industry experience and innovative approach as a perfect fit for the company's mission. He expressed confidence that Bimaljeet's leadership will drive significant expansion and transformation for Adda247's skilling and higher education business.


      First Published on May 6, 2024 4:47 PM

