Gourav Rakshit steps down as chief operating officer from Viacom18

Gourav Rakshit, who led Viacom18, as chief operating officer has moved on from the entertainment network.

During his stint at Viacom18, Rakshit helped in shaping Viacom18’s digital agenda, stated a media report.

Rakshit, who began his career at Nestle as marketing manager went on to work across Planetasia, Infosys Consulting and People Interactive.

During his stint at People Interactive as president and chief executive officer, he realigned organisational roles and operating frameworks to support rapid long term growth and profitability.