Havas Media appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as managing partner- investments

Havas Media Network India on Monday announced the appointment of Ramsai Panchapakesan as managing partner - investments for Havas Media India. He will report to R Venkatsubramanian, president – investments, Havas Media India, and MD of Havas Play.

Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee integrated buying in the North and East markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for trading.

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, says that the current momentum at the media network in India is remarkable, with new client wins, large acquisitions and expansion.

“Ramsai’s appointment reinforces our vision and commitment to our clients. With him on board, we further scale up and strengthen our media investments and optimize trading and partnership initiatives to create meaningful media solutions,” he adds.

With a career spanning over two decades, Panchapakesan served as the senior vice president & national head – media buying at Zenith Media. He played a pivotal role in driving the integrated media business operations. He had also held the position of agency trading head at GroupM m/SIX previously.

Talking about his new role Panchapakesan says, “This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside the prolific Havas Media India team and create meaningful impact for its clients. I am looking forward to driving transformative investment and trading strategies and forging strong partnerships to push the boundaries of media innovation.”

The agency says that it is set to consolidate its position in diverse sectors, including automobile, FMCG, eCommerce, finance, edtech, and consumer electricals. It has added several brands such as PUMA, V-Guard, inDrive, Paradise Biryani, Capri Loans among others, to its clientele this year so far.