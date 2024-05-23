HCLSoftware appoints Shubhangi Mehta as director - marketing

Shubhangi Mehta, who led Soroco as marketing- head brand, communications and digital, has joined HCLSoftware as director - marketing.
Mehta began her career at Thompson Reuters, and went on to work across Haymarket Media Group, India Law offices, NFX Digital, and GoodWorker.
Mehta has been instrumental in elevating brand visibility, differentiation, and market positioning for entities like WPP Group, Pepsico, Moohlah Technologies, ITC, and more.
Read More: Bayer's head - marketing and digital Ritu Mittal bags the additional responsibilities of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh