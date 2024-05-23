            

      HCLSoftware appoints Shubhangi Mehta as director - marketing

      Previously, Shubhangi Mehta led Soroco as marketing- head brand, communications and digital.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 5:26 PM
      HCLSoftware appoints Shubhangi Mehta as director - marketing
      Shubhangi Mehta has been instrumental in elevating brand visibility, differentiation, and market positioning for entities like WPP Group, Pepsico, Moohlah Technologies, ITC, and more.

      Shubhangi Mehta, who led Soroco as marketing- head brand, communications and digital, has joined HCLSoftware as director - marketing.

      Mehta began her career at Thompson Reuters, and went on to work across Haymarket Media Group, India Law offices, NFX Digital, and GoodWorker.

      Mehta has been instrumental in elevating brand visibility, differentiation, and market positioning for entities like WPP Group, Pepsico, Moohlah Technologies, ITC, and more.


      Tags
      First Published on May 23, 2024 5:25 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Vishal Parekh joins CyberPowerPC India as COO; Parekh was Nodwin Gaming's marketing head

      Vishal Parekh joins CyberPowerPC India as COO; Parekh was Nodwin Gaming's marketing head

      Brand Makers

      Oriflame appoints Edyta Kurek as first female head in India

      Oriflame appoints Edyta Kurek as first female head in India

      Brand Makers

      Bayer's head - marketing and digital Ritu Mittal bags the additional responsibilities of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

      Bayer's head - marketing and digital Ritu Mittal bags the additional responsibilities of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

      Brand Makers

      Grapes appoints Akshay Bhatla as VP of growth

      Grapes appoints Akshay Bhatla as VP of growth

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions