Indian luxury consumers now put a greater emphasis on brand consciousness and experiential value: Morph Design Co’s Anjum Jung

Jung, who is the face behind Prestige Group’s interior works arm, Morph, has been associated with the Group for the last 29 years. She has seen the home interiors evolve over the years, and has a deeper understanding of the luxury side of the segment. She tells Storyboard18, “The cultural significance of purchases and an emphasis on heritage contribute to a unique luxury landscape in India.”

Jung also believes there is now a greater emphasis on brand consciousness and experiential value, rather than utility. Globalisation increased exposure to worldwide patterns, creating a need for a wide range of products. The younger generation, in particular, seeks authenticity and sustainability, she says.

Here’s what she had to share about her entrepreneurial journey, inspiration, and insights on the luxury home interiors category in India. Edited excerpts from the interview.

Tell us how it was for you when you were setting up your business. What inspired and made you start Morph Design Co? What were the initial challenges and how did you overcome them?

It was both thrilling and challenging. The inspiration stemmed from a passion for transforming spaces into captivating experiences. I started Morph 30 years ago. It was an unknown chartered area for me. Initially, challenges like establishing a client base and navigating the competitive design landscape were formidable. Diligence, creativity, and building strong client relationships became key. Overcoming the initial hurdles required perseverance, adaptability, and a commitment to delivering excellence. With time, the challenges evolved into opportunities for growth.

What were some of the personal goals you set for yourself and how far along are you in the journey to achieving them? And if you had to start your business today, would you do anything different?

My personal goals included mastering new design techniques and fostering client relationships. Progressing well, I continually refine my skills. If starting anew, I'd emphasise early networking and leveraging digital platforms more for business visibility, and adapting to the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape.

From a brand perspective, what does Morph Design stand for in terms of design, philosophy and aesthetics?

Morph Design exemplifies a well-balanced blend of innovation and refinement. Our design concept is upon creating environments that are both useful and visually appealing. We value customer participation and personalize each project to their specific vision. The aesthetic distinguishing feature is timeless eclectic infused with contemporary elements. Morph is synonymous with revolutionary design that transcends trends and leaves an indelible impression on settings, whether residential or commercial. Our trademark represents a commitment to constantly changing and evolving settings, as well as creating experiences that stand as testaments to the eternal synergy of form and function.

How have Indian consumers evolved over the last three decades in the segment?

Indian consumers have seen a remarkable change during the previous three decades, defined by a shift in preferences and growing sophistication. There is now a greater emphasis on brand consciousness and experiential value, rather than utility. Globalisation increased exposure to worldwide patterns, creating a need for a wide range of products. The younger generation, in particular, seeks authenticity and sustainability.

You operate in the luxury segment of home interiors. What have the spending habits of consumers in the segment been like? How have they changed and evolved? And what are the top trends to watch out for?

Consumer spending habits in this segment have witnessed a notable shift over the years. Earlier marked by a focus on necessity-driven purchases, there's now a discernible inclination towards quality, brand consciousness, and experiential spending. The emergence of a more informed and digitally connected consumer base has elevated expectations, emphasising the importance of both product quality and the overall shopping experience.

Sustainable and ethical considerations are increasingly influencing purchase decisions, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental impact. Additionally, the demand for personalised and unique products has surged, driven by a desire for individuality.

The top trends to watch out for are sustainable materials, biophilic design, and a fusion of vintage and modern aesthetics are dominant trends in home interiors. Smart home technology integration, versatile furniture layouts, and a focus on wellness-driven spaces are shaping the evolving landscape of interior design.

Generally, in your view, what makes the Indian luxury consumer distinct?

The Indian luxury consumer is distinct for blending traditional values with a global outlook. Discerning and brand-conscious, they seek exclusivity, craftsmanship, and personalised experiences. The cultural significance of purchases and an emphasis on heritage contribute to a unique luxury landscape in India.

For an entrepreneur-led business, how have you cultivated your personal brand and how has that helped the company grow?

As an entrepreneur, I've cultivated my personal brand through authenticity, expertise, and consistent communication. This has fostered trust and credibility, benefiting the company's growth. The alignment of personal values with the business ethos has enhanced brand recognition and loyalty, contributing to our success.

Do you look up to someone as a business role model and how have they inspired your professional life?

I greatly admire Irfan Razack and Rezwan Razack as business role models. Their entrepreneurial vision and commitment to excellence inspire my professional journey. Learning from their success stories, I strive to incorporate dedication, innovation, and integrity into my own business endeavours.

Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight series aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists. Who are the other women entrepreneurs you look up to and would like to share the spotlight with and why?

I am inspired by female entrepreneurs such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, creator of Biocon, for her pioneering work in biotechnology and philanthropy. Ritu Kumar's pioneering influence in Indian fashion also fascinates me. Sharing the spotlight with them would honour their various accomplishments while also encouraging empowerment and empowering the next generation of female business leaders.

How have your decades as a female founder and woman in a leadership role been so far? What are the highlights of your journey?

My journey as a female founder has been a dynamic odyssey of challenges and triumphs. Breaking down boundaries, cultivating a diverse workforce, and watching the transformative impact of our work are all highlights. In the midst of challenges, I've found strength in resilience and satisfaction in watching our vision come to fruition.

How do you foster a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace?

Fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equity is paramount. We prioritise unbiased recruitment, ensure diverse representation, and provide ongoing diversity training. Open communication channels, mentorship programs, and resource groups contribute to a workplace where every voice is heard, valued, and embraced.

What are some of the best practices that you’ve noticed from other companies across sectors in terms of cultivating a healthy, progressive and gender-balanced workplace culture?