IndiGo's COO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer retires

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, erstwhile chief operating officer and Senior Management Personnel, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has retired from services of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on January 30, 2025. Prock-Schauer had been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years (since 2018).
In 2024, IndiGo had nominated Isidro Porqueras for appointment, subject to regulatory approvals, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective November 1, 2024.
And, in 2024, Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, had said, “Wolfgang Prock-Schauer has an illustrious aviation career spanning over 40 years. His total tenure in Indian aviation spans over an impressive 15 years. Also, on behalf of the Managing Director, and the Board of Directors, I would like to deeply thank Wolfgang for effectively and successfully leading IndiGo’s operations over these years, including during the difficult Covid pandemic times. He has played a vital role in shaping IndiGo’s operations and has contributed to its sustained growth.”
