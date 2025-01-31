            

IndiGo's COO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer retires

In 2024, IndiGo had nominated Isidro Porqueras for appointment, subject to regulatory approvals, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective November 1, 2024.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2025 8:57 AM
IndiGo's COO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer retires
Wolfgang Prock-Schauer had been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years (since 2018). (Image Source: Musafir Namah)

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, erstwhile chief operating officer and Senior Management Personnel, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has retired from services of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on January 30, 2025. Prock-Schauer had been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years (since 2018).

In 2024, IndiGo had nominated Isidro Porqueras for appointment, subject to regulatory approvals, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective November 1, 2024.

And, in 2024, Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, had said, “Wolfgang Prock-Schauer has an illustrious aviation career spanning over 40 years. His total tenure in Indian aviation spans over an impressive 15 years. Also, on behalf of the Managing Director, and the Board of Directors, I would like to deeply thank Wolfgang for effectively and successfully leading IndiGo’s operations over these years, including during the difficult Covid pandemic times. He has played a vital role in shaping IndiGo’s operations and has contributed to its sustained growth.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2025 8:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Gowardhan Ghee-owner Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit, revenue surges 11%

Gowardhan Ghee-owner Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit, revenue surges 11%

Brand Makers

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lauds DeepSeek, predicts breakthrough year for AI assistants

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lauds DeepSeek, predicts breakthrough year for AI assistants

Brand Makers

From hoodies to haute couture: The dramatic style evolutions of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos

From hoodies to haute couture: The dramatic style evolutions of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos

Brand Makers

Kimberly-Clark's Rajesh Gopal joins Tata Consumer Products as Global Chief Digital Officer

Kimberly-Clark's Rajesh Gopal joins Tata Consumer Products as Global Chief Digital Officer

Brand Makers

Harsh Goenka sparks social media debate on Shark Tank India judges' financial losses

Harsh Goenka sparks social media debate on Shark Tank India judges' financial losses

Brand Makers

Tata-owned Voltas's MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi steps down

Tata-owned Voltas's MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi steps down

Brand Makers

Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%

Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%