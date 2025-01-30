Kimberly-Clark's Rajesh Gopal joins Tata Consumer Products as Global Chief Digital Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Rajesh Gopal, who led Kimberly-Clark as chief information officer for the APAC region, has joined Tata Consumer Products as global chief digital officer.
Sunil Alaric D'Souza has been re-appointed as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of five years at Tata Global Beverages.
Gopal began his career as a project manager at Federal Mogul and then joined i2 Technologies as a consultant. Then, he moved to Unilever as systems manager, and then rose to head as global platform director - finance and procurement. In this role, he delivered and managed technology solutions supporting 150+ countries in Unilever.
Then, he joined L'Oréal as CIO and was then promoted to cluster CIO - South Asia, Middle East and North Africa. Here, Gopal was the technology/digital partner to cluster and country business heads in South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, which are key growth engines for L’Oréal.
He re-imagined new digital business models, especially in the context of covid impact: - E-comm acceleration, social Commerce, digitization of traditional trade and D2C capabilities.
As the former chief information and digital officer at ITC, Gopal was responsible for leading the digital transformation for ITC across its businesses.