            

      Infinity Advertising Services appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO

      Previously, Satyendra Mallik has served in leadership capacities at several organisations, including Eastmen Auto & Power Ltd, Intex, Trident Group, Hero Group, and Salora, among others.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 1:27 PM
      Satyendra Mallik is an industry veteran, with over two decades of experience.

      Infinity Advertising Services, a leading integrated advertising and communication organisation, has appointed Satyendra Mallik as its new chief executive officer. Mallik is an industry veteran, with over two decades of experience and a proven track record of driving organizational growth and transformation across various sectors, stated the company.

      "We are thrilled to welcome Satyendra Mallik in Infinity family," said Ajay Adlakha, managing director, Infinity. "His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his extensive experience across various industries, make him the ideal to lead Infinity into its next phase of growth."

      Previously, he has served in leadership capacities at several organisations, including Eastmen Auto & Power Ltd, Intex, Trident Group, Hero Group, and Salora, among others.

      Commenting on his new role, Mallik stated, "I am filled with gratitude to assume the role of CEO at Infinity, and I am excited about the opportunity to steer such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization." He continued, "With this ambitious team, I am sure that we will realize our ambitious objectives and persist in delivering unparalleled value to our esteemed clients."


      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 1:27 PM

