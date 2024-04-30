Leo Burnett India appoints Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer

Leo Burnett India, part of Publicis Groupe India has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Anirban Roy as Chief Strategy Officer. Roy will report to Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia. The appointment comes on the back of the agency’s unprecedented growth and success in India, stated the agency.

Rao shares, “The appointment of Anirban is a significant milestone for the agency as it brings together cohesive strategic leadership to Leo Burnett which will play a critical role in our growth ambitions. Anirban brings a wealth of experience, great leadership acumen and a tenacious commitment to excellence which will not only benefit our existing brand partners but help us drive our new business growth plans. He has a proven track record of success, and I am sure that given our diverse set of brands, partnered with his expertise, will set the bar high for the future.”

Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia adds further, “What sets Leo Burnett India apart is our approach to creativity – which has always been rooted in people and purpose. Anirban’s appointment reinforces our commitment to our strategic approach to creativity. I would like to welcome Anirban to the Leo Burnett family.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roy said, “Leo Burnett is a remarkable brand which has steadily built a pool of top tier talent, creative momentum and has earned a reputation for doing award winning work that moves the market. These ingredients, along with the stellar leadership team & the enviable client roster is what drew me to Leo Burnett. I am excited to see what we can do together to unlock fame and growth for the brands we serve.”