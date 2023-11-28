Is McCann Worldgroup's Amitesh Rao joining Leo Burnett India as its new chief?: Storyboard18 Exclusive

Leo Burnett India is on the lookout for a new CEO since its former chief Dheeraj Sinha moved on to join FCB Group India. The grapevine is buzzing with chatter about McCann Worldgroup India's executive director Amitesh Rao who is likely to join the Publcis Groupe-owned Leo Burnett. Rao will fill in Sinha's shoes and is expected to take charge from January, 2024, insiders tell Storyboard18.

Rao has over 25 years of experience across various roles as an adman and a marketer. He worked with agencies like RPG Enterprises, JWT, Rediffusion Y&R, and TBWA India. Rao has also founded two companies, including Nova Gaming Venture. He was instrumental in building the telecom brand MTS in India. Rao was executive director - marketing at MTS.