Mahindra Group reshuffles its leadership team; Manoj Bhat takes over as MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India

On February 1, Mahindra and Mahindra, an automotive multinational manufacturing company rejigged its leadership team. The company appointed Amarjyoti Barua as the group chief financial officer M&M’s Finance Organisation.

Barua began his career at GE and held different roles in various capacities at the company. Then, he joined Tata Projects and Baker Hughes.

Manoj Bhat is all set to take the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India. Barua and Bhat’s role will become effective starting May 17, 2024. Bhat steps into the shoes of Kavinder Singh as the MD and CEO. Singh began his career at Asian Paints and went on to work across ITC, and Pidilite Industries. As the category head - business and confectionery, Singh worked in large assignments in manufacturing and building consumer products business.

Starting May 1, Vimal Agarwal, who is the current CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers will be succeeded by Avinash Bapat. Agarwal will be assuming the position of CFO at Mahindra Holidays Resorts India (MHRIL).