Former TCS CMO Rajashree R joins Tech Mahindra as chief growth officer

Rajashree R will be the chief growth officer for Tech Mahindra’s America Strategic Verticals.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2024 10:48 PM
Rajashree R, who previously served as the chief marketing officer transitioned into the role of a vice president. Abhinav Kumar, who had served for 21 years at TCS stepped into her role as the CMO.

Rajashree R, who led Tata Consultancy Services as chief marketing officer, has joined Tech Mahindra as chief growth officer for its America Strategic Verticals.

She said, " I found my search ending at Tech Mahindra—an inspiring leadership, a great set of customers, amazing talent, a rich heritage, all on a foundation of great culture. My focus will be on growing Americas - a strategic market for Tech Mahindra."

Rajashree started her career with Ramco Systems, and joined TCS as head, retail solutions group.

Towards the end of July 2023, TCS announced leadership changes at its senior level which became effective from August 1. K Krithivasan, who was previously global head for banking, financial services and insurance, took over as the chief executive officer.

First Published on Jan 22, 2024 10:45 PM

