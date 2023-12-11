Ogilvy elevates Anurag Agnihotri as chief creative officer (West).
He will report to the Ogilvy India CCOs, and be a part of the core Ogilvy West leadership running these offices alongside Hirol Gandhi, president and head of Office - Mumbai and Kolkata, and Ganapathy Balagopalan, chief strategy officer.
Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, “Having worked with Ogilvy Mumbai for 18 years, Anurag has been at the heart of some of Ogilvy’s most defining creative work. With his deep understanding of our brands and solid partnerships with some of our most valuable clients, Anurag is perfectly poised to lead Ogilvy West in its next chapters.“
Agnihotri’s new role will be effective January 1, 2024.