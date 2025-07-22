            

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Gordhan Dhameliya was elected unopposed as the vice chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 3:55 PM
Ashok Chaudhary is the chairman of the Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand, has appointed dairy cooperative leader Ashok Chaudhary as its new chairman.

Gordhan Dhameliya was elected unopposed as the vice chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), added an ET report.

The election was necessitated as the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the previous office bearers was set to conclude this month.

Chaudhary is the chairman of the Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union, and Dhameliya heads Rajkot District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union as chairman.


First Published on Jul 22, 2025 3:55 PM

