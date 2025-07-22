            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • iitian-ceo-and-ex-microsoft-exec-spends-rs-3-5-lakh-a-year-on-breathing-workshops-in-bengaluru-75989

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

Reflecting on his early exit from corporate life, Koneru said, “I was happy with where I was financially and my goals were more around my personal well-being and being with my family.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 3:56 PM
IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru
Koneru’s journey underscores a growing trend among high-powered executives: stepping away from corporate success to invest in mental, physical, and spiritual health

An IIT Madras alumnus and current CEO of Zenoti, Sudheer Koneru has revealed that he spends a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh annually on breathing workshops in Bengaluru—part of his continued pursuit of health and inner transformation.

Koneru, now 56, had a thriving 15-year career at Microsoft, but chose to walk away from it all in 2008 at the age of 39, seeking what he calls a “journey of inner discovery.” Speaking to Business Insider, he shared how that pivotal decision was rooted in a desire to prioritize well-being and find deeper meaning beyond material success.

The workshops Koneru attends are four-day retreats hosted by a Bengaluru-based center that offers guided breathwork and spiritual meditation sessions, each lasting around two hours per day. With each program costing between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh, Koneru says the experience is “amazingly healing and just so powerful.”

Despite his focus on wellness, Koneru didn’t stay retired for long. After a two-year sabbatical, he returned to the startup world in 2010 to co-found Zenoti, a Seattle-based SaaS company serving spas, salons, and fitness centers.

Reflecting on his early exit from corporate life, Koneru said, “I was happy with where I was financially and my goals were more around my personal well-being and being with my family.” Over the years, he’s incorporated yoga, running, and strength training into his routine, all part of a broader commitment to holistic living.

Koneru’s journey underscores a growing trend among high-powered executives: stepping away from corporate success to invest in mental, physical, and spiritual health—sometimes in ways that might seem unconventional, but are deeply personal and transformative.


Tags
    First Published on Jul 22, 2025 3:56 PM

    More from Storyboard18

    Brand Makers

    TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

    TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

    Brand Makers

    Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

    Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

    Brand Makers

    Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

    Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

    Brand Makers

    Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

    Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

    Brand Makers

    Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

    Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

    Brand Makers

    IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

    IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

    Brand Makers

    Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26

    Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26