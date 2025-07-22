Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
IKEA India, a Swedish home furnishings retailer, has appointed Patrik Antoni as CEO, effective August 2025.
Antoni, together with the country retail manager & CSO (chief sustainability manager), will further strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India.
Antoni will drive a unified approach across retail operations and key functions to drive a One IKEA India strategy. His experience in India, including a 5-year stint as deputy CEO, will enable him to navigate the market's unique opportunities and challenges, stated the company in its statement.
Antoni was part of the initial IKEA India retail team that opened the first IKEA store in Hyderabad. In 2018, he went on to be general manager of IKEA Russia, where he led all of Ingka operations.
"I am honored and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to build on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth", said Antoni.
Susanne Pulverer, current country retail manager & CSO, has decided to move on and leave her role and IKEA. Pulverer had a 28-year journey at IKEA, with more than eight years spent in India across three different stints, driving commercial growth and transformation.
"I am very grateful for the incredible years at IKEA with many leadership learnings and with unforgettable experiences in India, this beautiful country with its beautiful people. While now handing over to a new leadership, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life”, said Pulverer.