            

Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

Patrik Antoni will drive a unified approach across retail operations and key functions to drive a One IKEA India strategy.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 1:41 PM
Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO
Patrik Antoni, together with the country retail manager & CSO (chief sustainability manager), will further strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India.

IKEA India, a Swedish home furnishings retailer, has appointed Patrik Antoni as CEO, effective August 2025.

Antoni, together with the country retail manager & CSO (chief sustainability manager), will further strengthen the company’s leadership setup in India.

Antoni will drive a unified approach across retail operations and key functions to drive a One IKEA India strategy. His experience in India, including a 5-year stint as deputy CEO, will enable him to navigate the market's unique opportunities and challenges, stated the company in its statement.

Antoni was part of the initial IKEA India retail team that opened the first IKEA store in Hyderabad. In 2018, he went on to be general manager of IKEA Russia, where he led all of Ingka operations.

"I am honored and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to build on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth", said Antoni.

Susanne Pulverer, current country retail manager & CSO, has decided to move on and leave her role and IKEA. Pulverer had a 28-year journey at IKEA, with more than eight years spent in India across three different stints, driving commercial growth and transformation.

"I am very grateful for the incredible years at IKEA with many leadership learnings and with unforgettable experiences in India, this beautiful country with its beautiful people. While now handing over to a new leadership, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life”, said Pulverer.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 1:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

Brand Makers

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

Brand Makers

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Brand Makers

Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

Brand Makers

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Brand Makers

IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

Brand Makers

Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26

Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26