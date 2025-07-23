            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • wpp-names-daniel-barak-as-its-first-global-creative-innovation-lead-76197

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Prior to this, Daniel Barak led R/GA as vice president, global executive creative director.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 11:08 AM
Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead
Daniel Barak began his career at The Mizbala Agency as copywriter, and then joined McCann Erickson as a senior digital copywriter.

Daniel Barak, who led R/GA as vice president, global executive creative director, has been appointed by WPP as their global creative and innovation lead.

Barak began his career at The Mizbala Agency as copywriter, and then joined McCann Erickson as a senior digital copywriter. His responsibilities included solving briefs and business problems for McCann’s clients which included Nike, Lipton, Honda, Dove, Ikea, Heineken, Samsung, IADA, and Kimberly Clark, designing presentations and campaign assets, directing interactive experiences and video productions, and collaborating with art directors, designers etc.

MRM Worldwide appointed him as associate creative director, and then he joined Grey Group in the similar position, where he developed, wrote, and produced creative concepts for Volkswagen, Delta Lingerie, State Lottery etc.

Then, he was roped in by Interlude as the creative director, and was the vice president and creative director at Deutsch LA, and then at Saatchi & Saatchi.

During his stint at R/GA, Barak was also co-running and continually growing the Verizon business, overseeing the entire creative output across social, digital, experiential, design, broadcast, innovation, and emerging technologies (ai/vr/ar/xr).

He led marquee partnerships and device launches for Apple, Samsung, and Google. In addition to cultural tentpole moments such as Super Bowl, The Oscars, and NFL kickoff.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 10:48 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Brand Makers

Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

Brand Makers

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Brand Makers

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Brand Makers

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Brand Makers

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Brand Makers

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services