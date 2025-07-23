Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Barak, who led R/GA as vice president, global executive creative director, has been appointed by WPP as their global creative and innovation lead.
Barak began his career at The Mizbala Agency as copywriter, and then joined McCann Erickson as a senior digital copywriter. His responsibilities included solving briefs and business problems for McCann’s clients which included Nike, Lipton, Honda, Dove, Ikea, Heineken, Samsung, IADA, and Kimberly Clark, designing presentations and campaign assets, directing interactive experiences and video productions, and collaborating with art directors, designers etc.
MRM Worldwide appointed him as associate creative director, and then he joined Grey Group in the similar position, where he developed, wrote, and produced creative concepts for Volkswagen, Delta Lingerie, State Lottery etc.
Then, he was roped in by Interlude as the creative director, and was the vice president and creative director at Deutsch LA, and then at Saatchi & Saatchi.
During his stint at R/GA, Barak was also co-running and continually growing the Verizon business, overseeing the entire creative output across social, digital, experiential, design, broadcast, innovation, and emerging technologies (ai/vr/ar/xr).
He led marquee partnerships and device launches for Apple, Samsung, and Google. In addition to cultural tentpole moments such as Super Bowl, The Oscars, and NFL kickoff.