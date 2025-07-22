TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has elevated Amit Govind as the Global Head of Marketing – Sustainable Services.
The appointment comes at a time when enterprises across industries are doubling down on environmental responsibility and climate-led transformation. With over two decades of experience across digital strategy, corporate communications, and marketing innovation, Govind is expected to spearhead TCS’s global sustainability messaging and client engagement efforts.
Since joining TCS in 2018, he has been instrumental in leading social media, internal communications, and employee advocacy programs. His new mandate expands this remit to position TCS’s sustainability services globally, driving thought leadership, market visibility and stakeholder trust around the company’s green tech capabilities.
Govind’s career spans top-tier organisations including Audi India, dentsu, L&T Infotech, CometChat and Germin8, where he led initiatives across online reputation, influencer relations, digital creative, and community engagement.
At Dentsu PR, he was at the forefront of integrated campaigns for brands like Coca-Cola India, Unilever, Air India, and Singapore Airlines.
In his new role, Govind is expected to shape TCS’s marketing roadmap for sustainable services, covering climate tech, enterprise decarbonisation, and ESG-led digital transformation.
