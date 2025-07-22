            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tcs-elevates-amit-govind-to-lead-global-marketing-for-sustainable-services-76003

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

Amit Govind's new mandate expands this remit to position TCS’s sustainability services globally, driving thought leadership, market visibility and stakeholder trust around the company’s green tech capabilities.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 4:04 PM
TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services
Govind is expected to shape TCS’s marketing roadmap for sustainable services, covering climate tech, enterprise decarbonisation, and ESG-led digital transformation.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has elevated Amit Govind as the Global Head of Marketing – Sustainable Services.

The appointment comes at a time when enterprises across industries are doubling down on environmental responsibility and climate-led transformation. With over two decades of experience across digital strategy, corporate communications, and marketing innovation, Govind is expected to spearhead TCS’s global sustainability messaging and client engagement efforts.

Since joining TCS in 2018, he has been instrumental in leading social media, internal communications, and employee advocacy programs. His new mandate expands this remit to position TCS’s sustainability services globally, driving thought leadership, market visibility and stakeholder trust around the company’s green tech capabilities.

Govind’s career spans top-tier organisations including Audi India, dentsu, L&T Infotech, CometChat and Germin8, where he led initiatives across online reputation, influencer relations, digital creative, and community engagement.

At Dentsu PR, he was at the forefront of integrated campaigns for brands like Coca-Cola India, Unilever, Air India, and Singapore Airlines.

In his new role, Govind is expected to shape TCS’s marketing roadmap for sustainable services, covering climate tech, enterprise decarbonisation, and ESG-led digital transformation.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 4:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Brand Makers

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Brand Makers

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

Brand Makers

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Brand Makers

Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

Brand Makers

Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

Brand Makers

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds