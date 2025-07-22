Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

ADVERTISEMENT
Adtnu Tiwari has taken on a new role as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD (Ready-To-Drink) at Bacardi. In this new role, he is expected to lead customer marketing strategies and expand Bacardi’s RTD portfolio in India.
Tiwari brings to this position nearly four years of experience at Bacardi, where he previously served as Category Lead – Premium White Spirits, managing iconic brands such as Patrón, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Martini.
Before joining Bacardi in 2021, Tiwari held leadership positions at DIAGEO India, where he was Head of Luxury Customer Marketing and played a pivotal role in shaping experiences around ultra-premium brands. His earlier roles also include Brand Manager stints for Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Black Dog Scotch, Black & White Scotch and Wines during his time at William Grant & Sons and United Spirits Limited (a Diageo Group company).
With over 13 years of experience in the Indian alcobev space, Tiwari has built a reputation for driving brand innovation, luxury portfolio growth and deep customer engagement.
