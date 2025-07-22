            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bacardi-india-appoints-adtnu-tiwari-as-head-of-customer-marketing-rtd-75979

Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD

Previously, Adtnu Tiwari has worked as Category Lead – Premium White Spirits, managing iconic brands such as Patrón, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Martini.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 2:24 PM
Bacardi India appoints Adtnu Tiwari as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD
With over 13 years of experience in the Indian alcobev space, Tiwari has built a reputation for driving brand innovation, luxury portfolio growth, and deep customer engagement.

Adtnu Tiwari has taken on a new role as Head of Customer Marketing & RTD (Ready-To-Drink) at Bacardi. In this new role, he is expected to lead customer marketing strategies and expand Bacardi’s RTD portfolio in India.

Tiwari brings to this position nearly four years of experience at Bacardi, where he previously served as Category Lead – Premium White Spirits, managing iconic brands such as Patrón, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and Martini.

Before joining Bacardi in 2021, Tiwari held leadership positions at DIAGEO India, where he was Head of Luxury Customer Marketing and played a pivotal role in shaping experiences around ultra-premium brands. His earlier roles also include Brand Manager stints for Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Black Dog Scotch, Black & White Scotch and Wines during his time at William Grant & Sons and United Spirits Limited (a Diageo Group company).

With over 13 years of experience in the Indian alcobev space, Tiwari has built a reputation for driving brand innovation, luxury portfolio growth and deep customer engagement.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 2:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

Brand Makers

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

IITian CEO and ex-Microsoft exec spends Rs 3.5 lakh a year on breathing workshops in Bengaluru

Brand Makers

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Amul operator GCMMF names Ashok Chaudhary as Chairman

Brand Makers

Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

Brand Makers

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Brand Makers

IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

Brand Makers

Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26

Godrej’s Fab crosses Rs 250 crore ARR in FY25, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in FY26