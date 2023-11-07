comScore

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe appoints Kedar Teny as chief product officer

Kedar Teny's most recent stint was as CEO for Lowe Lintas India.

By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2023 2:45 PM
Publicis Groupe appoints Kedar Teny as chief product officer
Kedar Teny will be overseeing and expanding on the Groupe’s product offerings by tapping into its diverse capabilities across creative, media, commerce, PR, production, digital technology and analytics.

Kedar Teny has been hired in the newly created role of chief product officer for Publicis Groupe India. In his role, Teny will help strengthen connectivity, scale expertise and capabilities for clients.

Teny will be overseeing and expanding on the Groupe’s product offerings by tapping into its diverse capabilities across creative, media, commerce, PR, production, digital technology and analytics. Working in close collaboration with the leadership and strategy teams across businesses, the role will also entail designing business strategies. He will report to Anupriya Acharya, South Asia chief executive officer, Publicis Groupe.

Teny started his career at Lowe Lintas where he spent a decade in various locations across India and Thailand. Subsequently, he transitioned to marketing and took on brand and business leadership roles delivering brand success at Unilever, Airtel, McDonald’s, and Sony Entertainment. His most recent stint was as CEO for Lowe Lintas India.

Acharya said, “I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the Groupe. His strong marketing credentials across diverse categories in the most blue chip companies coupled with an equally strong understanding of the agency ecosystem make for a unique combination. Added to this, his affable and approachable demeanour made him the perfect choice for this role.” Acharya added, “Innovation and client-centricity is at the heart of everything that we do. And appointing a Chief Product Officer at the Groupe level is yet another key initiative in that direction.”

Teny said, “This role is both a great opportunity and responsibility. And I am very excited to take it on. Publicis Groupe not only has a great roster of clients but also some of the best agencies across creative, media, digital tech and PR, a strong growth momentum and an amazing array of scaled and deep capabilities. I look forward to working with Anupriya and the leadership teams across the Groupe to create significant business impact.”


Tags
First Published on Nov 7, 2023 12:05 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more