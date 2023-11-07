Publicis Groupe appoints Kedar Teny as chief product officer

Kedar Teny has been hired in the newly created role of chief product officer for Publicis Groupe India. In his role, Teny will help strengthen connectivity, scale expertise and capabilities for clients.

Teny will be overseeing and expanding on the Groupe’s product offerings by tapping into its diverse capabilities across creative, media, commerce, PR, production, digital technology and analytics. Working in close collaboration with the leadership and strategy teams across businesses, the role will also entail designing business strategies. He will report to Anupriya Acharya, South Asia chief executive officer, Publicis Groupe.

Teny started his career at Lowe Lintas where he spent a decade in various locations across India and Thailand. Subsequently, he transitioned to marketing and took on brand and business leadership roles delivering brand success at Unilever, Airtel, McDonald’s, and Sony Entertainment. His most recent stint was as CEO for Lowe Lintas India.

Acharya said, “I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the Groupe. His strong marketing credentials across diverse categories in the most blue chip companies coupled with an equally strong understanding of the agency ecosystem make for a unique combination. Added to this, his affable and approachable demeanour made him the perfect choice for this role.” Acharya added, “Innovation and client-centricity is at the heart of everything that we do. And appointing a Chief Product Officer at the Groupe level is yet another key initiative in that direction.”