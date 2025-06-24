Madison Media Plus appoints Saumya Agarwal as Vice President

ADVERTISEMENT
Madison Media Plus, a unit of Madison World, has appointed Saumya Agarwal as Vice President. He will report to Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus.
Agarwal brings over 18 years of diverse experience in Integrated Marketing Communications. He has previously held leadership roles across GroupM, Dentsu and Publicis Groupe, and has worked with marquee brands such as Nykaa, HUL, Jaguar Land Rover, ICICI Group, HDFC Bank, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Allied Blenders and Spotify.
Prior to joining Madison Media, he served as AVP at Starcom. Along with his deep brand-building expertise, he brings a strong passion for new business initiatives, nurturing talent and crafting purpose-driven narratives.
“As our client portfolio continues to expand and brand needs evolve, we are realigning our team structure to stay agile, strategic, and future-ready. Saumya’s addition to the leadership team marks a significant step in this direction, strengthening our capabilities to deliver impactful solutions and drive sustained business growth,” said, Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus.
Saumya Agarwal, VP, Madison Media Plus said, “I’m excited to join Madison Media Plus at such a dynamic time of growth and transformation. Madison Media Plus is a part of Madison World, a diversified Indian Communication Group offering services in Media (Digital, TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, Outdoor, and Activation) PR, Creative & Sports, employing 1300 communication professionals across India. The energy of the team is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to our clients.”