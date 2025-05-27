            
Putin draws red line for Western firms eyeing return; says “No Red Carpet for McDonald’s”

“They ran away and put everyone in a difficult position. Now if they want to come back, should we roll out the red carpet? Of course not.”

By  Storyboard18May 27, 2025 8:35 AM
The President also disclosed that several Russian companies have already received informal signals from former Western partners about a possible re-entry into the Russian market. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out offering preferential treatment to Western companies like McDonald’s looking to return to Russia, underscoring a harder stance on foreign firms that exited the country following the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to Oleg Paroyev, CEO of Russian fast-food brand Vkusno i Tochka, which took over McDonald's operations after its 2022 exit—Putin dismissed the idea of welcoming back such companies without conditions. “They ran away and put everyone in a difficult position,” he said, as reported by TASS news agency. “Now if they want to come back, should we roll out the red carpet? Of course not.”

Putin’s comments reflect a broader recalibration of Russia’s approach to foreign business, emphasising sovereignty and economic self-reliance over global partnerships that are now seen as unstable or opportunistic. He said that any foreign company wishing to return would have to do so “on our terms” and only if it benefits domestic interests.

Citing past partnerships that turned sour, Putin sarcastically referenced the old adage, “Only chumps settle up”, suggesting that foreign firms forfeited their moral and business rights when they abandoned the Russian market during sanctions.

The President also disclosed that several Russian companies have already received informal signals from former Western partners about a possible re-entry into the Russian market. In response, he said, “Let them return if it benefits you. If not, we’ll make it benefit you.”

His comments come amid increasing pressure on Western tech companies like Microsoft and Zoom still operating in limited capacity in Russia.


First Published on May 27, 2025 8:35 AM

