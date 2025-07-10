Rohit Jawa to step down as CEO of Hindustan Unilever, Priya Nair named as successor

In a leadership transition at one of India’s largest consumer goods companies, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced that Rohit Jawa will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on July 31, 2025, closing a chapter in a career that has spanned nearly four decades across Unilever’s global operations.

Jawa, who took over as CEO and MD in 2023, guided HUL through challenging market conditions, introducing the “ASPIRE” strategy aimed at transforming the company’s portfolio and channels toward high-growth demand spaces while delivering volume-led competitive growth.

“On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success. The Company took decisive actions to sharpen the portfolio and further stepped up its market leadership over the last two years. I wish him the very best for the next chapter in his life,” said Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL.

Jawa’s journey with Unilever began in 1988 as a management trainee at HUL, followed by leadership roles that shaped Unilever’s presence across Asia. As EVP North Asia and Chairman of Unilever China, he helped transform China into Unilever’s third-largest market globally, championing digitalisation, premiumisation, and guiding the business through the COVID-19 crisis. In the Philippines, he led Unilever’s operations to become one of the company’s top 10 markets worldwide.

A graduate of St Stephen’s College with an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, Jawa has also completed executive programs at IMD Business School and Harvard Business School. His leadership extends beyond corporate corridors, having served as the founding Secretary of Food Industry Asia and participating in initiatives for sustainable agriculture and inclusive business models in Asia.

To succeed him, HUL announced the appointment of Priya Nair as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective August 1, 2025. Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Nair, who joined HUL in 1995, has held several leadership roles across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care. She previously served as Executive Director, Home Care, HUL between 2014 and 2020, and Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022, before taking on global roles including Chief Marketing Officer and later President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, one of the company’s fastest-growing segments.