'I don't even make a tenth of what's claimed': Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence on viral net worth rumours

Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, has quickly become a recognizable face in pop culture, thanks to her candid content, rising social media following, and recent stint on the reality show The Traitors.

But with fame comes scrutiny - and, apparently, exaggerated assumptions about wealth.

In the past few days, a flurry of online reports have claimed that Mukhija's net worth is a staggering Rs 41 crore, with some suggesting she earns Rs 2.5 lakh daily and charges Rs 6 lakh for a single Instagram reel. But the 24-year-old content creator is calling out the claims for what they are - baseless fiction.

In a refreshingly honest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Apoorva laid the rumours to rest. "I am constantly in the public eye, yet these claims about my net worth are wildly inaccurate. I don't even make a tenth of what's being claimed," she said.

Ever her own mother was baffled by the claims. Recounting the moment, Apoorva shared, "My mom sent me a screenshot of the article and asked, 'Where is all this money? Why are we still unable to buy a house if this is true?' I just asked her if she was okay, because we really don't have that kind of money," she told in the interview.

Addressing the tall tales about her professional fees, Mukhija set the record straight. "No brand has ever paid me the amount I actually ask for," she said with a laugh.

Pulling back the curtain on influencer glam, she added, "These clothes are borrowed, my heels are worn out, my nails are artificial, and the priciest thing I have on is my watch, which costs Rs 20,000."

On July 4, the creator even reposted one of the viral posts about her supposed income, quipping, "Galat hai bhai????" - poking fun at the misinformation with her trademark humour.

While the chatter around her wealth may be exaggerated, Apoorva's real career milestones are no less impressive. She was recently seen on The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the global reality format, hosted by Karan Johar, and filmed at the opulent Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The series featured creators and influencers navigating deception and alliances.