Ad-maker Prasoon Pandey to direct his first feature film

MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment have announced the launch of a new mass contemporary mythological thriller, directed by Prasoon Pandey.

The announcement marks Pandey's highly anticipated debut as a filmmaker. He has been recognized as the first Asian featured in Campaign Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential advertising filmmakers worldwide.

Noted screenwriter Vaibhav Vishal has written the script combining modern storytelling with a strong, culturally rooted narrative.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, "This collaboration marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognizing the immense potential and creative passion behind this project, knowing it holds the promise of both artistic excellence and mass appeal, we welcome Prasoon Pandey aboard to debut with us. This collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, led by Tanuj and Atul, further strengthens our commitment to creating content that resonates with audiences who crave mass entertainment of the highest calibre."

Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios, said, "Collaborating with Prasoon Pandey, along with our partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, for his feature film debut is an exciting opportunity to bring forth stories that are not only relatable and engaging but also provide a rich, cinematic experience."

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, stated, “Over the years, we’ve shared countless scripts with Prasoon, but this one resonated deeply enough for him to make his feature film debut. Partnering with MovieVerse, led by Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani, further ensures a collaboration with solid, like-minded professionals who share our vision.”