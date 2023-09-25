Shivani Behl moves on from Pureplay Skin Sciences

Shivani Behl, who led Pureplay Skin Sciences as chief marketing officer has called it quits. She said, “The last few years have been fantastic. I have been fortunate to be a part of such a great organization and have learned so much along the way.”

During her stint, Behl was responsible for the marketing, communications, new product strategy and development, media, digital content strategy, turnover and P&L for Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY across categories of skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, bath and body and men’s grooming.

Prior to Pureplay Skin Sciences, Behl was the head of marketing at Shoppers Stop where she led marketing and loyalty functions at the department store chain, with 86 stores across 40 cities.