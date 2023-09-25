comScore

Shivani Behl moves on from Pureplay Skin Sciences

Shivani Behl had led the beauty and grooming company as chief marketing officer.

Shivani Behl started her career at Tata Motor and went on to work across Reebok India, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands and Lakme Lever.

Shivani Behl, who led Pureplay Skin Sciences as chief marketing officer has called it quits. She said, “The last few years have been fantastic. I have been fortunate to be a part of such a great organization and have learned so much along the way.”

During her stint, Behl was responsible for the marketing, communications, new product strategy and development, media, digital content strategy, turnover and P&L for Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY across categories of skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, bath and body and men’s grooming.

Prior to Pureplay Skin Sciences, Behl was the head of marketing at Shoppers Stop where she led marketing and loyalty functions at the department store chain, with 86 stores across 40 cities.

Behl started her career at Tata Motor and went on to work in companies like Reebok India, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands and Lakme Lever.


