The World Gold Council appoints De Beers' Sachin Jain as chief executive officer

The World Gold Council has appointed Sachin Jain as its new CEO, India, who will take up the role from March 2024.

Jain joins from De Beers where he has held several senior roles for the past 13 years. As the managing director of DeBeers India, he has led the De Beers Forevermark business in India and the Middle East. Previously, Sachin has held senior positions for Lladro, Swatch Group and Benetton.

David Tait, Global CEO, World Gold Council said: “I am delighted that Sachin is joining us at an important time for the Indian gold market. Sachin’s experience in the retail market, and jewellery industry is crucial to our efforts to enhance consumer’s trust in gold and in the Indian gold industry. In addition, his marketing expertise will help deepen our engagement not only with the gold industry but also with financial institutions and raise awareness of gold’s role in every investment portfolio. Sachin brings energy, enthusiasm, and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, and I look forward to working with him to help more consumers realise the potential of gold in all its forms.”

Jain said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading World Gold Council’s activities in India, given its pivotal role in shaping the gold industry. I am deeply impressed by the organisation's commitment to sustainability, responsible practices, and positive contributions to the global gold sector. My vision for gold industry in India is rooted in a dedication to fostering sustainable practices and driving positive change. I am looking forward to strengthening World Gold Council’s engagement with various stakeholders, promoting responsible practices, harnessing gold’s growing appeal as an investment asset, and enhancing its role in economic growth of India.”

The current India CEO Somasundaram PR will retain his current role and responsibilities until Sachin joins and ensure a smooth transition. He will continue to be associated with the World Gold Council as an advisor on the setting up an SRO (self-regulatory organisation).