Nat Habit onboards Ankita Srivastava as chief marketing officer

Personal care product company Nat Habit has onboarded Ankita Srivastava as chief marketing officer. Srivastava was previously the CMO at Kisna, a diamond jewellery brand of Hari Krishna Group.
Srivastava set the consumer vision for its domestic business, identifying the strategic segments of play (KISNA - entry level diamond jewellery & RARE Solitaire) crafted distinctive positioning, communication, retail identity, and growth roadmap. She led the marketing process transformation for sustained organisation building.
Srivastava began her career at Godrej & Boyce, and went on to work across Loreal India, Reckitt Benckiser, Marico and Novartis. During her stint at Reckitt Benckiser, she was responsible for business performance of Dettol liquid Soap and hand sanitizer. She led the development and global restage of Dettol handwash as India lead. She also launched the Dettol sanitizer etc.