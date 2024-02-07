upGrad appoints Ankur Nyati as the new President of its Study Abroad segment

upGrad announced the appointment of Ankur Nyati as the new President of its Study Abroad segment, effective 6th February 2024.

Ankur brings a distinguished career spanning over 2 decades, with notable contributions across manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and education. His leadership roles at leading brands such as ITC, Unilever, Flipkart, Ola, Ola UK, WhiteHat Jr, and The Manipal Group highlight his strategic acumen and execution prowess. His extensive experience in India and the UK, coupled with a track record of driving growth initiatives on a global scale, positions him as a value-add to the company. In his new role, Ankur Nyati will lead the Study Abroad operations, leveraging his expertise to further enhance upGrad's standing in India and overseas markets and build the largest suite of study abroad offerings.

With this, the former President, Ankur Dhawan will move on to take up fresh responsibilities within the upGrad ecosystem to further support the company’s growth.

“Constant innovation and strategic growth serve as upGrad’s cornerstone. Ankur Dhawan has laid the foundation very strong within the study abroad segment and now is the time we elevate ourselves as the market leader. The next 12 months will witness both - market and portfolio expansion with innovative study-abroad solutions coming into play. Ankur Nyati's deep expertise in scaling operations will support us in driving stronger business outcomes while also ensuring sustainable profitability for the segment,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

Commenting on the move, Ankur Nyati said, “I’ve followed the education ecosystem very closely over the years and what upGrad has been solving for is commendable. It resonates with India’s efforts of building a wider talent matrix/powerhouse for global opportunities. I’m thrilled to get on to the bandwagon and help the brand build a stronger global network for a million aspirants coming out of Indian markets.”