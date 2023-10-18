comScore

VAHDAM's global chief marketing officer Sneha Beriwal quits

Professionally, Beriwal is on the lookout to advise early stage founders looking for help on brand and marketing thinking. She is also keen to speak with private equity and venture capital firms and explore how can she can use her operative skills in helping them and their portfolio companies.

By  Storyboard18Oct 19, 2023 10:37 AM
Beriwal’s previous stints included the role of a marketing manager for Dabur, head of brand and campaigns at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and Joint Vice President - Product, Digital and Direct Marketing at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company.

Sneha Beriwal who held the position of global chief marketing officer has quit the tea and wellness brand, VAHDAM. In a LinkedIn post, she shared, “Having been doing this for a long time, I feel it’s the right time for me to take a short break and come back rejuvenated!”

She added, “I will be using my free time to travel, learn a new language, focus on health and hopefully learn some new life skills.”

