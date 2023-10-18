VAHDAM's global chief marketing officer Sneha Beriwal quits

Sneha Beriwal who held the position of global chief marketing officer has quit the tea and wellness brand, VAHDAM. In a LinkedIn post, she shared, “Having been doing this for a long time, I feel it’s the right time for me to take a short break and come back rejuvenated!”

She added, “I will be using my free time to travel, learn a new language, focus on health and hopefully learn some new life skills.”

Beriwal’s previous stints included the role of a marketing manager for Dabur, head of brand and campaigns at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and Joint Vice President - Product, Digital and Direct Marketing at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company.