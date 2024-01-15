VML India elevates Saurabh Saksena to president

Leadership changes are well underway at the the newly formed VML after global ad holding group WPP merged Wunderman Thompson with VMLY&R. Saurabh Saksena has been elevated to president of VML India, as old WPP hand Babita Baruah takes over as CEO. The two will partner to grow the global brand, customer experience and commerce company, VML in the region.
Saksena, who began his career at Clarion Communications, has worked across Ogilvy Outreach, Mudra, DDB Mudra Communications, Mid Day, JWT and Red Fuse Communications.
In December 2023, VML set up a leadership team for the Asia Pacific region where it announced leadership teams for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Southeast Asia and East Asia.
In October 2023, WPP merged its creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form VML. And, the newly formed VML is headed by Jon Cook as its chief executive officer and Mel Edwards as global vice president. WPP said that VML will be the world’s largest creative company, combining brand experience, customer experience and commerce. The firm will be "equipped to support clients on creative brand growth strategy and transformation initiatives, all powered by best-in-class data operations, technology platforms and partnerships with leading technology companies. It will also provide an exceptional offer for healthcare companies and B2B marketers." The combined company will have more than 30,000 people in 64 markets.
At the time of the merger, Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Scale matters in today’s world as AI and technology transform marketing and global clients look to simplify their relationships. VML will combine world-class creativity with deep expertise in data, marketing technology and platforms to deliver competitive advantage for ambitious brands. It’s another important step forward for WPP as we continue to reshape our offer for the future, simplify our business and unlock further benefits of scale." He had added, “Separately, Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are two of WPP’s strongest and best-performing agencies. Together, they will deliver an even wider, fully integrated suite of capabilities to our clients in every market. Marketers today expect seamless links between their brand advertising and technology solutions."