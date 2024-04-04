Wall Street Journal elevates Deborah Ball as Asia editor

The Walt Street Journal has appointed Deborah Ball as Asia editor.
The appointment comes as Andrew Dowell, former Asia editor, transitions to a role as the Middle East editor based in Dubai, stated a media report.
Ball began her career as a staff reporter at Dow Jones Newswires, and in 1997, her innings began at the Wall Street Journal.
She held various roles in different capacities and as the deputy foeign editor EMEA, Ball oversaw general news, macroeconomics, monetary policy and politics in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She planned for coverage of the major stories in the region, including Brexit, the Syrian conflict, the European Central Bank, populism and macroeconomic developments. She edited features, managed the flow of spot stories and help shepherd high-impact page one stories. This required liaising with video, graphics, photography and podcast editors. I also have a role in overseeing our global macroeconomic coverage.