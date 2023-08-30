comScore

WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi steps down

Ananya Tripathi joined WhiteHat Jr in April 2022. She was the MD at KKR Capstone before joining WhiteHat Jr.

Aug 30, 2023
Ananya Tripathi, who joined the company April 2022, started her career as a software engineer at Tata Consultancy Services. She was the MD at KKR Capstone before joining WhiteHat Jr.

Ananya Tripathi, who led WhiteHat Jr—wholly owned subsidiary of Byju’s—as the chief executive officer has put her papers down, reported Moneycontrol.

Tripathi, who was on a maternity leave beginning from May of this year, took the decision to move on. In her absence, Arjun Mohan, who has been leading the company’s international operations, took charge.

In August 2020, WhiteHat Jr, a code-learning platform was acquired by Byju’s in a $300 mn cash deal.

Tripathi, who joined the company April 2022, started her career as a software engineer at Tata Consultancy Services. She was the MD at KKR Capstone before joining WhiteHat Jr. She has worked across McKinsey & Company, Myntra and among others. She has also been the board member at JB Chemicals, Max Healthcare, Vini Cosmetics and Lighthouse Learning.

Tripathi holds a masters in business administration from Indian Institute of Management (IIM).


First Published on Aug 30, 2023 2:13 PM

