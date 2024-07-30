54 percent Indians learning new languages to better understand commentary during Olympics: Survey

A recent survey conducted by Duolingo in collaboration with YouGov reveals that Olympic Games has ignited a passion for languages and cultures among desi fans.

The survey found that 71% of Indians reported that watching their favorite sport or athlete ignited their curiosity about different cultures and languages. Whether it’s learning to say “Forza!” (Go!) in Italian or brushing up on their French to understand the Parisian crowd's “Allez, allez, allez!”, Indian fans are embracing their inner polyglot.

Moreover, 9 out of 10 Indians expressed motivation to learn new languages to connect with international fans, appreciate athletes' diverse backgrounds, or engage with social media and fan content in different tongues. From decoding the Spanish cheers of tennis star Carlos Alcaraz to using the Japanese “Gambatte!” (Go for it!), Indian fans are going global.

54% of Indians are learning new languages specifically to better understand interviews and commentary during the Olympics.

80% of Indians confirmed that they are likely to explore new languages and cultural aspects during the Olympics to enhance their experience. From learning the French "Merci beaucoup!" to mastering the Spanish "¡Vamos!" (Let’s go!), fans are not just spectators but active participants in the global language community.