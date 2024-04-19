Agilitas Sports acquires brand license of Lotto for India and other markets

Agilitas Sports has acquired the brand License for Italian sports brand Lotto from owner WHP Global. Through this long-term license, Agilitas has the exclusive rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India, Australia, and soon in South Africa.

Abhishek Ganguly, Co-founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports commented “We are excited to launch our first consumer brand license, Lotto. Through this 40-year license agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand. Agilitas will invest in a dedicated management team to grow the Lotto brand through product creation, design innovation, supply chain, branding, marketing, and channels of distribution. Our Design & Development team in Bangalore brings together a wealth of experience in established global brands, enabling us to create relevant products that resonate with Indian consumers. We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail. This would enable us to react quickly to consumer insights and the latest trends in an agile and nimble manner. As Agilitas Sports pursues profitable and sustainable growth, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on our business and the consumer markets under the license.”

Agilitas, recently acquired Mochiko, a footwear manufacturer, that has scaled up its production and manufacturing solutions. Through this partnership, Agilitas aims to penetrate the markets and grow the Lotto brand exponentially. The company is making large investments in manufacturing, designing, R&D, supply chain, marketing, and distribution in the near future.

Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global said, "We are delighted to embark on this journey with Agilitas Sports. We are impressed by the expertise of the company's founders in the sportswear and athleisure market, along with the comprehensive business model they have crafted at Agilitas. Their dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India's promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally.”

With an aim to launch by early 2025, Agilitas plans a multi-category offering in footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment. Mochiko's establishment of a dedicated factory in Noida to manufacture Lotto validates Agilitas Sports' commitment to manufacturing in India. The company plans to over-index and focus on delivering a very high-value proposition with regard to cost to the consumer.

Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through D2C online channels, Brand EBOs, Shop in Shops with Retail partners, and Online marketplaces from its first year of launch. Additionally, the objective is to bolster Lotto's presence through consumer engagement, marketing, and partnerships with athletes and clubs. Simultaneously, Agilitas will also nurture grassroots talent and foster collaborations with designers, artists, and musicians, aiming to build lasting brand affinity among aspirational consumers.