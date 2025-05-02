            

NCLT defers insolvency order on Dunzo for third time

Dunzo’s insolvency plea remains undecided as the NCLT cites time constraints for a third deferral. The order is now expected on May 27, even as the company faces multiple creditor claims and liquidity issues.

By  Storyboard18May 2, 2025 9:20 AM
NCLT defers insolvency order on Dunzo for third time
Dunzo has been battling a mounting financial crisis, with several creditors initiating insolvency proceedings.

The National Law Company Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru on Thursday once again deferred its order on a petition seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo, as per reports by Bar & Bench.

This marks the third postponement by the Tribunal, despite the urgency outlined under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The insolvency plea, filed by invoice discounters of the Reliance Retail-backed startup, was first scheduled for pronouncement on April 4, then pushed to April 28, and again to May 1. On each occasion, the Tribunal cited the inability to finalise the written order. It has now scheduled the pronouncement for May 27.

The plea was originally filed in 2024, seeking the admission of Dunzo into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Under Section 7(4), 9(5), and 10(4) of the IBC, the NCLT is expected to admit or reject such applications within 14 days.

However, in Surendra Trading Company v. Juggilal Kamalpat Jute Mills Co. Ltd. (2017), the Supreme Court clarified that this timeline is directory, not mandatory.

Dunzo has been battling a mounting financial crisis, with several creditors initiating insolvency proceedings. Among them are:

-Invoice discounters who claim only partial payments were made by Dunzo.

- Velvin Packaging Solutions, which filed a petition in November 2023 over undisclosed dues.

- Betterplace Safety Solutions, an operational creditor claiming unpaid dues worth Rs 4 crore for staffing and logistics-related services.

In September 2024, the NCLT pulled up Dunzo for failing to file replies to petitions despite being granted time.

The Tribunal even forfeited the company's right to respond after repeated non-compliance. Dunzo's counsel cited ongoing settlement negotiations, but the bench insisted any such efforts must come from the petitioners and be backed by a joint affidavit.

Dunzo's financial stress is evident. For FY23, it reported a loss of Rs 1,801.8 crroe, a steep rise from the previous fiscal. It is also facing legal claims from multiple vendors, including Google India, Meta (Facebook India), Koo, Glance, and Cupshup, with dues totalling nearly Rs 11.4 crore.


Tags
First Published on May 2, 2025 9:20 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

How social media became the centrepiece of film marketing in India

How social media became the centrepiece of film marketing in India

Brand Marketing

Zomato steps back from ultra-fast food delivery on core app; bets on Blinkit’s ‘Bistro’ for quick bites

Zomato steps back from ultra-fast food delivery on core app; bets on Blinkit’s ‘Bistro’ for quick bites

How it Works

YouTube to invest Rs 850 crore into Indian creators: Neal Mohan

YouTube to invest Rs 850 crore into Indian creators: Neal Mohan

Brand Marketing

Maruti Suzuki's mini car sales drop by 45% in April 2025, exports up 26%

Maruti Suzuki's mini car sales drop by 45% in April 2025, exports up 26%

Brand Marketing

Costa Coffee bets big on India’s evolving taste; targets top-five spot globally

Costa Coffee bets big on India’s evolving taste; targets top-five spot globally

Brand Marketing

Amul follows Mother Dairy, increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1

Amul follows Mother Dairy, increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1

Brand Marketing

Subscription booms, but brands must stop dodging royalties, says Tips Music MD Kumar Taurani

Subscription booms, but brands must stop dodging royalties, says Tips Music MD Kumar Taurani