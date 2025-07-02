PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

ADVERTISEMENT
PepsiCo India has announced the elevation of Saakshi Verma Menon as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for India Foods. In her new role, Menon will spearhead the marketing strategy for a portfolio of PepsiCo’s most iconic and beloved food brands, including Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, Quaker, Cheetos and Doritos.
“Super pumped to work on some of the most iconic and beloved brands… and shape the next chapter of their journey,” Menon said.
She also reflected on her last two years at PepsiCo, where she was part of the AMESA (Africa, Middle East, South Asia) and International Beverages teams. Menon credited her colleagues and leadership for a smooth transition into the PepsiCo ecosystem, calling it “home” and thanking several team members and senior leaders for their support.
Menon steps into the shoes of Anshul Khanna, building on the momentum created by his leadership. She acknowledged the trust placed in her by PepsiCo’s top global and regional leaders including Jane Wakely, Eugene Willemsen, Jagrut Kotecha, Mark Kirkham, Vishal Kaul and Pavitra Singh.
This leadership change comes at a time when PepsiCo is doubling down on its foods portfolio in India, with strategic investments in innovation, brand building, and consumer engagement. Menon’s elevation underscores the company’s focus on strong internal talent development and local leadership.