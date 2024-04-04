BARC Ratings: CNBC-Awaaz leads Hindi business news segment with 52.4 percent market share

As per the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNBC-Awaaz has become the number one Hindi business news channel, surpassing its key competitor, Zee business by a significant margin.
According to the BARC data, CNBC-Awaaz captured the maximum market share at 52.4 percent, leaving behind Zee Business on the second position at 47.6 percent.
Speaking on the channel’s performance, Anuj Singhal, managing editor, CNBC-Awaaz says, “CNBC-Awaaz has a simple mantra to be the number one Hindi business channel: Viewer first. We take viewer feedback very seriously and our motto is to make sure our viewers make money. For last 2-3 years, Hindi business channels were surviving just on tips. 30-40 trading tips on a daily basis. However, at CNBC-Awaaz we have realised that the new Bharat and the new audience is now no longer interested in just tips. They want to learn and earn. Hence our programming has a healthy mix of trading ideas and educational content. For example, we spend bulk of our pre-market time detailing the market setup and stocks setup and the trading ideas are taken only in a 10-minute window. Everyone in our panels is SEBI registered and the calls are reviewed periodically and the ones with better strike rates are preferred.”
As a multi-platform brand with a stronghold on both TV and Digital, CNBC-Awaaz continues to evolve, adapting to the dynamic business world. The commitment to providing viewers with the news, analysis, and insights needed to navigate the complexities of today's global economy remains unwavering.
“The channel also gets a lot of advantage of being part of a large network. It can rely on the large reach of network for research and big corporate and political interviews, which is crucial especially during elections. We also believe in making our shows interactive and hence we do daily caller shows and I personally do a YouTube live daily for 30 minutes,” adds Anuj Singhal.