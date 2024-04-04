BARC Ratings: CNBC-Awaaz leads Hindi business news segment with 52.4 percent market share

Speaking on the channel’s performance, Anuj Singhal, managing editor, CNBC-Awaaz says, “CNBC-Awaaz has a simple mantra to be the number one Hindi business channel: Viewer first. We take viewer feedback very seriously and our motto is to make sure our viewers make money. For last 2-3 years, Hindi business channels were surviving just on tips. 30-40 trading tips on a daily basis. However, at CNBC-Awaaz we have realised that the new Bharat and the new audience is now no longer interested in just tips. They want to learn and earn. Hence our programming has a healthy mix of trading ideas and educational content. For example, we spend bulk of our pre-market time detailing the market setup and stocks setup and the trading ideas are taken only in a 10-minute window. Everyone in our panels is SEBI registered and the calls are reviewed periodically and the ones with better strike rates are preferred.”