News18’s Mega Opinion Poll results to be unveiled at 6 PM on March 13

News18 Network is set to unveil the results of its Mega Opinion Poll, featuring an extensive survey covering 518 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 major states.

The poll, airing on March 13 and March 14, features a massive sample size of over 1,18,616 respondents, representing 95% of Lok Sabha constituencies and making it one of the largest surveys in the country.

The survey, which goes live at 6 pm on March 13, will provide valuable insights into the political landscape of India, offering a detailed analysis of voter sentiment and preferences ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The poll findings will also be projected as a vote and seat share for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with individual projections for all major states and for regions within states.

Utilizing a structured questionnaire translated into 11 regional languages, the survey employed personal face-to-face interviews conducted at homes selected via random sampling. Each Lok Sabha constituency was meticulously covered, with 3 Assembly constituencies and 5 polling booths selected in each, ensuring a representative and unbiased sampling process.

Fieldwork for the survey was carried out by trained investigators from ten different fieldwork agencies, with strict quality control measures in place. Before going into the field, the teams underwent detailed briefing sessions to ensure adherence to the sampling plan and questionnaire. Senior field managers and executives conducted on-the-spot quality checks, and each interview was geo-tagged to verify its authenticity.

The results of the News18 Mega Opinion Poll will be covered extensively across all 20 News18 network channels including News18 India, CNN-News18 and News18 regional channels in 16 languages. The results will also feature on News18’s 16 websites in various languages, ensuring wide-reaching and inclusive coverage of the landmark survey.

The News18 Mega Opinion Poll was conducted by News18 Poll Hub. Detailed responses and methodology of the survey will be made available on News18.com, providing transparency and accountability to the process.